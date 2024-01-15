Secure a TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Cam with 2-way audio and more at just $18 today

TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Camera

If you’re looking for a low-cost indoor cam, Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Camera down at just $17.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it has been available at $20 a number of times over the last several months, it carries a regular $25 price tag and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is one of the lowest and among the best you’ll find from a known smart home brand name. It might not be part of TP-Link’s latest wave of smart home gear that debuted at CES 2024 – check out its new Apple HomeKey lock right here – but it is a particularly affordable way to outfit your space with a smart camera. The 1080p feeds can be sent directly to your smartphone alongside night vision tech, motion detection notifications, 2-way audio, a built-in siren for security purposes, and support for Alexa and Google Home integrations. Head below for more details. 

At just $18 Prime shipped, today’s lead deal is already among the most competitively priced options in the smart camera space. You will find some no name options on Amazon for a couple bucks less right now, but it’s hard to recommend those when you can score a TP-Link model at a price like today’s. 

Elsewhere in our early-week smart home deals, we have offers on Govee’s smart M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter down at $40 shipped as well as this new Amazon all-time low on Level’s signature invisible Bolt smart lock with HomeKit. Then head over to our curated hub for the rest of today’s best smart home offers alongside some hangover discounts from last week. 

Get instant push notifications when motion, person or baby crying is detected, there is no additional fee to use it as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if its your pet playing around or if someone is actually there. Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders. Never miss a thing that goes on, even at night thanks to the integrated IR system on this indoor camera which provides 30 feet of night vision.

