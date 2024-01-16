Amazon’s Govee smart lighting sale: 2-pack bulbs $12, strip lights $14, more up to 50% off

Amazon has now kicked off a new Govee smart home lighting sale via the brand’s official storefront, giving folks a chance to expand their intelligent multi-color illumination options at up to 50% off. You’ll find plenty of notable offers waiting down below, but one standout has the 2-pack of Govee Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs on sale for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of the lowest totals we have tracked, this set usually fetches closer to $24. Today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, bringing the per bulb spend down to $6 a pop. These Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible bulbs deliver voice command and smartphone control over lamps, built-in fixtures, and anywhere else you can install a typical A19 bulb. There are over 16 million color options as well as warm white options alongside music syncing options, timers, and schedules to have them automatically turn on and off on their own. Head below for more deals and details.

Amazon Govee smart lighting sale:

Check out the latest Govee releases from CES 2024, and then dive into our smart home hub for more. You’ll find a solid deal on the brand’s smart M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter alongside this ultra-affordable TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Cam down at just $18 Prime shipped.

Govee Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs features:

Smart Control: Govee color-changing light bulbs make it possible to control your bulbs with simple voice commands. Feel free to turn your smart light bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, change the colors, and set scenes via Govee Home App.

16 Million DIY Colors: Govee smart light bulbs provide millions of colors and 54 preset scene modes. Style up your home decor with color accents, or set up fun light colors for your next party. Hub not required (Working Voltage: AC 120V).

Music Sync: Our smart light bulbs change color and brightness when your phone’s microphone detects sound. Note: This only works when the microphone is not occupied. Download Govee Home App and enable microphone permissions.

Timer and Schedule: Applying these smart light bulbs to your daily routine is now easier than ever with timer functions and modes like Sunrise & Sunset. Stay energized in the morning or wind down after a long day.

