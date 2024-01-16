Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit $160 (Reg. $200)

Jabra just announced new software features to its Elite 8 Active Earbuds, and now the first chance to save since is here. These recent ANC earbuds now sell for $159.99 shipped on Amazon and are down from the usual $200 price tag. It’s $40 off and matching the second-best discount to date, all while coming within $10 of the all-time low from over Black Friday. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

Circling back to the new upcoming features, Jabra just announced at CES that wind and conversation cancelation would be coming to the Elite 8 Active buds that are on sale above. The same technology will be coming to the Elite 10, too, with a pair of updates planned for this spring. We loved the buds in our hands-on review, and now the better features only make them better as far as workout and Android-friendly releases go.

More on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds:

Waterproof, sweatproof, dustproof and drop resistant, these Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are built to withstand the extremes. With Jabra ShakeGrip technology, these ear buds won’t fall out. Add dimension & clarity to your audio experience with Spatial Sound, powered by Dolby. With 8hrs of playback & 32hrs of wireless charging in the splashproof case, these Jabra earbuds support your active lifestyle.

