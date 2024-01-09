Jabra plans improved wind and conversation cancelation with upcoming Elite 10 and 8 Active updates

Jabra may not have anything new to show off at CES 2024 in terms of hardware, but it isn’t exactly showing up empty-handed. Today, the company is announcing some software updates to two of its latest flagship pairs of earbuds, the Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active.

Jabra is taking a 2-phase approach to rolling out its enhancements for the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active. Before the end of January, we’ll see both of the company’s new earbuds getting a few new features. The first being a huge quality of life update that brings a more convenient toggle for the adaptive active noise cancellation features, as well as the companion HearThrough transparency mode and Sidetone feature.

And on the far less useful, but still appreciated side of things, you’ll be able to customize the name of your earbuds in the app – something that was weirdly left out at launch. But hey, I doubt anyone put off buying either pair because of some name customization – or I guess the lack thereof.

Then come March, there will be a second update specifically for the Elite 10. These earbuds will be getting some improved call clarity from the built-in microphones thanks to Jabra’s work updating the noise suppression algorithms to help identify and then block background voices. The Elite 8 on the other hand will be getting better at working in windy conditions thanks to improved wind detection technology.

Both of these updates will be available for free, and should arrive by the end of January and March, respectively.

All of these software updates make some of our favorite earbuds on the market even better. I personally reviewed both the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active back at the end of August of last year when Jabra first launched them. My solid first impression even went as far as me circling back to nominate the Elite 10 as some of my favorite earbuds in 2023 overall.

You can buy the Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active on Amazon right now with some savings attached, too.

