LEGO officially reveals new Red London Telephone Box set ahead of February release

The new LEGO Ideas Red London Telephone Box has been revealed. The latest LEGO Ideas creation will be hitting shelves next month with a vibrant and vintage design that stacks up to over 1,400 pieces.

Today we’re getting an official look at the latest LEGO Ideas set. The new Red London Telephone Box debuts as set number 21347 and will be launching next month complete with 1,460 pieces. The whole build stacks up to over 12 inches tall, with more than just the phone booth adding to a larger display that measures over 7 inches wide and 6 inches deep.

Calling it just a telephone box isn’t quite the full story, as there’s more than just the iconic red London landmark included in the build. It’s more like a London sidewalk, with a cobblestone path featuring the main build and some add-ons around it. The red box is of course the star of the show thanks to a bright coat of paint and intricate design, but there’s also a fence behind it, potted flowers off to the side, and a street lamp right out in front.

This is first and foremost a display set, but there are some customization features built in. The internal telephone can be swapped between an old school rotary phone or a more recent 1990s-style phone. And one of the more unique things about the set is that it was designed to hold up your own smartphone. It does feel a bit like an afterthought, but there’s a section from you to have your own phone propped up at a desk. There’s no room for a charger or anything, but it’s a cute inclusion that I suppose could have been ignored altogether.

The newest addition to the LEGO Ideas theme will be launching next month for $114.99. You can bring home the Red London Telephone Box starting on February 1 if you’re a LEGO Insiders member, with general access going live a couple of days later on February 3.

As far as everything else to expect from LEGO Ideas this year, the Telephone Box is just one of the new kits from the theme that are on the way. There will also be a Dungeons and Dragons set, kit commemorating Jaws, and much more due out by the end of 2024. We break down the whole roster of upcoming builds over in our latest report.

