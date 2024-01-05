Here’s every LEGO Ideas set releasing in 2024: Dungeons & Dragons, London Phone Box, Jaws, more

Now that 2024 is underway, 9to5Toys can share some updates on what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Ideas lineup for the year. The LEGO Group wasted no time showing off the theme’s first creation earlier this week with the debut of the Family Tree, but there’s so much more in-store. From the long-awaited LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set to the Red London Telephone Box and the long-awaited Jaws set, we break it down below.

As it stands for January, 2024 is going to at least be seeing three new LEGO Ideas sets. We can only report on the first half of the year so far, with info on the sets releasing up through the end of June. So if you’re reading this hoping for some more definitive info on the LEGO Ideas Jaws set that is currently being produced, then you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.

But there are however three sets we can report on today!

21347 Red London Telephone Box: $114.99 | 1,460 pieces

First up is the first of the builds to be hitting store shelves, the Red London Telephone Box. This will debut as LEGO set number 21347 when it launches just next month on February 1. There’s a $114.99 price tag with 1,460 included bricks stacking up to deliver the iconic red facade as well as the ability to swap between a dial telephone and a more modern 90s version. There’s also a light brick on the top, too, with a build that measures over 12 inches tall.

The LEGO Group rounds out the set with more than just the telephone box, expanding the footprint with a paved street including some details like a with a lamp, a flower pot off to the side, and a fence complete with a street sign. We should be seeing this LEGO Ideas set revealed any day now considering its February release. We previously reported on the LEGO London Telephone Box and you can learn all about the set in our coverage.

21348 LEGO Dungeons and Dragons: $359.99 | 3,745 pieces

The next set to release for LEGO Ideas in 2024 should also be the biggest one of the year for the theme. We’ve been waiting on the LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set to release for what feels like ages, and now it’ll finally be seeing the light of day sometime in April. Being the largest kit from the fan-inspired theme will earn it a whopping $359.99 price tag, which will be backed by 3,745 pieces.

The model was originally submitted under the LEGO Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End moniker, but a lot has changed since that fan submission. Now, the build will stack up to over 700 additional pieces than the original’s part count, meaning we’re getting a far larger model. That should give the tavern and castle combination far more detail than builders could have originally expected, with likely some addition accessories and minifigures to fill out the space. Expect to hear more about the kit later on in the year closer to spring, like sometime in March.

You can get a more complete rundown of what the fan-submitted model looks like in our original coverage of the LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons set.

21349 Cat: $99.99 | 1,710 pieces

Last up, we have the LEGO Ideas Cat. This model will be debuting in June with a $99.99 price tag and 1,710 pieces. That larger part count is likely thanks to a collection of more basic bricks and plates, which will all stack up to give builders a blocky rendition of a feline at a nearly life-sized scale. This is the set that we can report the least on, just mainly because it’s a pretty simple model. There’s just the giant cat and then a few accessories like a water bowl.

What’s to come from LEGO Ideas

As far as LEGO Ideas sets that don’t have exact release dates yet, there’s two that we’re keeping our eyes on in particular for a 2024 release. The LEGO Ideas Jaws set (21350) that was originally approved back in May of last year could very well be releasing right in July to fit right in with the setting of the movie it’s based on. Right now, we’ll just have to wait and see. But with how fast the turn around time has been for the other LEGO ideas sets this year, it’s entirely possible.

The LEGO Ideas Telephone Booth will be releasing just under a year after official confirmation that it was going to become a set, and it’s pretty much the same story for the LEGO Ideas Cat.

Then looking even further into the year, we’re expecting to see the LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas set hit store shelves. This build could very well land right around October to celebrate Halloween, although it’s also technically based on a Christmas movie too? So the LEGO Group could have some fun with it and release a set closer to the winter holiday season.

