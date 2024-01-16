Land the Series X Replica Mini Fridge in your Xbox collection while it’s down at $40 (Reg. $88)

After the launch of the Xbox Series S toaster, Walmart is offering Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge for $39.94 shipped. Regularly $88 these days, this is up to $48 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a short-lived offer at $35 last year, today’s deal is still one of the best prices we have tracked to add the novel Xbox collectible to your game room. While this is not the larger model that went up for pre-order back in April 2022 and almost immediately sold out, nor is it a particularly great product as far as fridges go – it’s really just a thermoelectric cooler, but it is a pretty sweet collectible for Xbox fans. More details below.

The whole Xbox fridge thing started as a viral meme based on the fact that the Series X looked a lot like a fridge when it was first unveiled. Microsoft later decided to lean into it, effectively bringing that meme to reality and we now have collectible Xbox fridges to enjoy.

The Xbox lineup of kitchen appliances thing was recently expanded with a Series S toaster you can read all about right here – it has since become very hard to come by at the regular $40 pice tag though.

Scope out today’s best console game deals and our review of the new Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller before you dive into the details on this week’;s upcoming Xbox showcase. It is set to reveal the first gameplay footage an d major details on the MachineGames Indiana Jones title, among other things.

Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge features:

XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge that provides your gaming area the only thing it’s missing – drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that’s a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament. #Xboxandchill. Product dimensions: Width 7.3″ Depth 7.3″ Height 14.3″ Volume 4.5L

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!