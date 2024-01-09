Official upcoming Xbox showcase set to reveal first Indiana Jones gameplay and much more

We are about to get our first good look at the new Indiana Jones game and more as Microsoft has now announced an upcoming Developer_Direct Xbox event. With a new year comes new games and Xbox will be the first out of the gate with its debut showcase of 2024 to give gamers a look ahead at what’s to come. Now scheduled to go live next week, Microsoft has taken to the official Xbox Wire to give gamers some details at what to expect from the first major Xbox showcase event of the year. Head below for the details.

Upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct – Indiana Jones, Avowed, and more

The January Xbox Developer_Direct showcase will take place on Thursday, January 18 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET to provide an “inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.” Shortly after the main event, ZeniMax Online Studios will be hosting an event of its own – The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET “to preview 2024’s biggest update.” The timing of the two events suggest the main Xbox event could run for up to an hour, but that admittedly feels a bit lengthy for a January showcase.

As far as the main event goes, Microsoft says the Developer_Direct will be presented by the game creators themselves to offer “an in-depth look at upcoming titles, how they’re being created, and who’s creating them.”

While there could certainly be some surprises, the Xbox team has confirmed we will be checking in with MachineGames in Sweden – the “award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series”– for updates on the upcoming Indiana Jones title:

…an action-adventure that puts players in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist. Developer_Direct will showcase more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

From there we can also expect to see the “first deep dive into the gameplay experience fans can expect in Avowed,” exclusive new gameplay and more details about Ara: History Untold, and some insight on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. From there, it’s anybody’s guess.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys as we will be covering next week’s Xbox showcase as it happens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!