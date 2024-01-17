Anker’s latest 2023 Soundcore Glow portable speaker falls back down to $80 low at Amazon

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% off and the lowest price we can find. This model hit Amazon for the first time back in October and has now returned to the lowest we have tracked. It released alongside the Glow Mini with a 360-degree audio array and a 2.5-inch “full-range” driver. Its 30W of power is joined by a pair of bass-enhancing passive radiators and 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. While you will also find IP67 protection against dust and water, one of the major highlights of this model is what Anker refers to as its synchronized radiant light show – a ring of multi-colored lights surrounding the bottom and top of the form-factor “that syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.” Head below for more details.

The aforementioned Glow Mini is a notable alternative. Not only does it come in at $40 shipped on Amazon, but has more of a full-body lighting array with a respectable 12-hour battery life, the same protection against the elements, and 360-degree sound. All of the details you need on this one are in our launch coverage.

Yesterday, we spotted some notable price drops on Anker’s Soundcore Motion X500 portable Bluetooth speaker (and more) – check those out right here. And then swing by our CES 2024 coverage of the next-generation JBL lineup of speakers, including the latest party models as well as the Xtreme 4, Clip 5, and the miniature Go 3. Get a closer look at the latest from JBL right here alongside new wireless earbuds and headphones inbound for 2024.

Anker Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker features:

360° Sound, 30W Power: A 2.5-inch full-range speaker packs 30W of power and combines with two bass-enhancing passive radiators to deliver quality sound in every direction.

Synchronized Radiant Light Show: Unleash the party with our unique light show that syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.

18-Hour Max Playtime: This portable speaker lets you enjoy non-stop entertainment with an impressive 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Note: Battery life will be reduced when light effects are turned on.

IP67 Full Protection: Dive into worry-free outdoor listening with a high-level waterproof and dust-proof rating. Your music stays uninterrupted, whether at the beach, by the pool, or floating on water.

