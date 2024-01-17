August’s regularly $230 HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen now at $148 shipped on Amazon

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $230 $148

Amazon is now offering the black model August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen for $148 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 36% or $82 in savings for the lowest price we can find. This model is now $1 under the early Black Friday price we spotted last year and is within $9 of the Amazon all-time low. Delivering an intelligent upgrade to your existing deadbolt, this model fits on the inside of your door to offer a more “secure and convenient” locking experience. August says it can install in 10 minutes by just about anybody to provide auto locking and unlocking, and, once connected to your Wi-Fi, allows for hands-free unlocking via Alexa, Google Assistant, and/or Apple HomeKit integrations. You can unlock the door with your phone and create “permanent, scheduled, or temporary” access to your home for “friends, family, and other people you trust.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and down below. 

You will find some options on sale from Anker for less than the model above, as well as this Wyze Auto-Lock Bolt that’s currently down at $74 shipped and comes complete with backlit keypad entry. But when it comes to HomeKit-ready models from major brands, the August option is among the lowest-priced options out there. 

This morning also saw a notable deal on Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit support as well as a built-in keypad you won’t get from the August solution above. Scope out all of the details on this one while it’s on sale right here

And coming out of CES this year, we also featured the new Apple HomeKey smart lock with facial recognition from Lockly as well as the latest TP-Link model that also comes complete with Apple HomeKey support.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

