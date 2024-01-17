CORSAIR’s 32-inch 240Hz XENEON Gaming Monitor now matching low at $600 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the 32-inch CORSAIR XENEON 1440p IPS Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this one drop this low a few other times since release, with today’s discount matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. This is a 2560 x 1440 QHD display with an “ultra-thin micro-bezel” and a 240Hz refresh rate. Covering a 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB color space, it “offers superb color accuracy and consistency regardless of viewing angle” alongside a host of connectivity options: USB-C, a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.4. Head below for more details. 

For something in the curved category at a relatively similar size as the model above, check out this Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor. Delivering similar resolutions alongside the novel curved form-factor, you can land this one at a far more affordable $255 shipped on Amazon – just don’t expect to get the more premium design and 240Hz panel here. 

More of our latest coverage in the monitor space can be found below:

CORSAIR XENEON 1440p IPS Gaming Monitor features: 

  • Delivers a stunning 2560×1440 QHD display with an ultra-thin micro-bezel.Specific uses for product – Gaming
  • Resists motion blur and keeps up with the high frame rates produced by the latest graphics cards, so you see every frame your PC can output.
  • Offers superb color accuracy and consistency regardless of viewing angle, up to 178° horizontally and vertically.
  • 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB color space makes for more vivid, natural colors and astonishing realism.

