CORSAIR’s 32-inch 240Hz XENEON Gaming Monitor now matching low at $600 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the 32-inch CORSAIR XENEON 1440p IPS Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this one drop this low a few other times since release, with today’s discount matching the best we have tracked on Amazon. This is a 2560 x 1440 QHD display with an “ultra-thin micro-bezel” and a 240Hz refresh rate. Covering a 100% sRGB and Adobe RGB color space, it “offers superb color accuracy and consistency regardless of viewing angle” alongside a host of connectivity options: USB-C, a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.4. Head below for more details.

For something in the curved category at a relatively similar size as the model above, check out this Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor. Delivering similar resolutions alongside the novel curved form-factor, you can land this one at a far more affordable $255 shipped on Amazon – just don’t expect to get the more premium design and 240Hz panel here.

CORSAIR XENEON 1440p IPS Gaming Monitor features:

Delivers a stunning 2560×1440 QHD display with an ultra-thin micro-bezel.

Resists motion blur and keeps up with the high frame rates produced by the latest graphics cards, so you see every frame your PC can output.

Offers superb color accuracy and consistency regardless of viewing angle, up to 178° horizontally and vertically.

100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB color space makes for more vivid, natural colors and astonishing realism.

