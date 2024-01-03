Samsung brings three new OLED monitors to its Odyssey gaming lineup ahead of CES 2024

Samsung today is kicking off the CES 2024 action a bit early with the debut of three new gaming monitors. The company has been on a roll with its Odyssey series as of late, and now there’s a trio of new additions to the collection complete with OLED panels. Ranging from a massive new 49-inch display to the company’s first flat monitors in the Odyssey lineup, we break it down below.

We’ve been loving the Samsung Odyssey lineup over the past few months as the company pushes what’s possible from a battlestation upgrade. Now for CES 2024, Samsung is debuting three new monitors for the Odyssey lineup that look to fill out the collection.

First up is the Odyssey OLED G6, which packs a 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio into a 27-inch form-factor. I am burying the lead a bit, because there’s a frankly excessive 360Hz refresh rate onboard that makes this one of the most capable releases in its sector. Like we noted above, this is one of the new releases with a flat screen, which focuses more on being a perfect esports companion versus offering the most immersive viewing experience possible.

Stepping up a bit is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, which moves to a larger 32-inch 4K panel with much of the same 16:9 aspect ratio as its little brother. The improved resolution and larger display does mean you’re forfeiting the 360Hz refresh rate, but the board 240Hz panel is nothing to sneeze at in its own right. There’s the same flat form-factor as the G6, too. The most capable of the new Samsung Odyssey releases is the OLED G9. This one tops out the collection with a 49-inch panel and a matching 240Hz refresh rate for its 5,120 x 1,440 resolution across the 32:9 aspect ratio screen.

One thing to note above these higher-end monitors joining the Samsung Odyssey lineup is that both the OLED G8 and OLED G9 come equipped with the company’s built-in Smart TV platform and Gaming Hub. It’s a pair of features that let you use the monitors completely on their own, be it for streaming videos from popular service like Netflix and Hulu or booting up a cloud gaming platform without having to plug in another device. Both are also going to double as SmartThings hubs for controlling any compatible smart home device. Samsung’s Multi Control feature makes the cut as well for transferring text and images between compatible Samsung laptops, tablets, and phones.

All three monitors in the Samsung Odyssey OLED lineup debuted at CES 2024 will come equipped with. aVESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification that yields 400-nit peak brightness. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. They’re each equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and have built-in USB hubs.

We’re still waiting on pricing for the new reveals today, too. It’s what we’re likely to see across all of the reveals coming this week and next for CES 2024, as companies opt to give us early looks at gear that aren’t quite ready to be released. We should be learning more about these monitors and when they’re set to hit store shelves come spring.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After personally checking out quite a few of the new Samsung gaming monitors released throughout 2023, there’a a lot to be excited about here with the new Odyssey OLED lineup. I personally love Samsung’s approach to OLED tech from spending quite some time gaming on one of its latest releases, not to mention all the smart functionality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!