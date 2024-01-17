DJI just launched the new Mic 2 system, now the original lavalier Mic kits start from $159

DJI just revealed its new Mic 2, and now the clearance savings are hitting the original lavalier microphones. Courtesy of Amazon, the single microphone DJI Mic kit drops down to $159 shipped. It would have normally set you back $219 – which is the price of its newer counterpart – and now sells for $60 off. It’s a match of the all-time low and only the second time it has been on sale period. You can also save on the 2-mic kit at $249, down from $329. This is also matching the all-time low as only the second-ever discount. Our hands-on review fully breaks down what to expect from the experience.

The DJI Mic system features a pair of wireless lavalier microphones that pair to a receiver. It can connect to your iPhone or Mac with both Lightning and USB-C connectors, letting you record better audio for videos or even podcasts. But then it also integrates into the rest of the DJI ecosystem for pairing with drones and the company’s action cameras.

Compared to the newer version, the DJI Mic 2 does fittingly have some improvements. There’s now 32-bit audio recording – a step up from the 24-bit mono format from the original – as well as more advanced AI noise reduction. We break down what’s new over at DroneDJ in our announcement coverage.

Today’s main price cut may be an all-time low on the DJI Mic system, but it’s not quite as affordable as the AnkerWork M650 – especially now that it’s on sale. This alternative solution delivers the same wireless microphone system as the DJI option, but just for less at $180. If you do want to see what Anker’s system brings to the table, we do have a hands-on review that sings its praises.

DJI’s wireless lavalier microphone system delivers exceptional sound quality and dual-channel recording at long-range distances. The mic system consists of two microphone transmitters, a receiver, and an ultra-compact charging case. Features seamless compatibility with smartphones, cameras, DJI Osmo Action 3, and DJI Osmo Mobile 6, letting you record crystal-clear audio for vlogs, livestreaming, outdoor scenes, and more.

