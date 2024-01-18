Update the battlestation with a SteelSeries RGB gaming mouse from $25 (Up to 38% off)

Justin Kahn -
38% off From $25
SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $24 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous discount for the second-lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The last time we saw this mouse sell for any less was about a year ago when it dropped to $30 for a few days. Packed with the brand’s TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor, it provides “1-to-1 tracking” alongside a lightweight form-factor (85 grams) as well as dust and water-resistant Golden Micro IP54 switches. It also features a 9-button programmable layout with five quick action side buttons at the ready for a customizable setup as well as customizable 10-zone RGB lighting. Head below for more details and additional SteelSeries gaming mouse deals. 

More SteelSeries gaming mice deals:

Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more discounted options to upgrade your battlestation for 2024. We also just recently got a look at the brand new Razer Blade gaming laptops that debuted at CES 2024 with world’s first display tech alongside its HD haptic gaming cushion concept. 

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse features:

  • Perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced games.
  • TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking.
  • Ergonomic 9-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons.
  • 85g competitive lightweight and extra durable.
  • Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches.

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

