Today’s best iOS app deals: Sparklite, Cytus II, Demetrios, and much more

Your Thursday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. We are also tracking notable deals on nearly every Apple Watch Ultra 2 design ahead of the blood oxygen feature removal (more details here), alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s highlights include titles like Demetrios, Sparklite, Kingdom of Arcadia, Monkey Bongo, Cytus II, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Vinyls: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Demetrios: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My City: Newborn Baby: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom of Arcadia: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monkey Bongo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30 Amazon low, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: iCollect Vinyl Figures: Funko: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: My City : Mansion: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Epic: Simple Retention Tracker: $3 (Reg. $4)

Sparklite features:

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite! Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!