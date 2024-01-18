Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30 Amazon low, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

Amazon is now offering WarioWare: Move It! for Nintendo Switch down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a perfect chance to bring the latest release in Nintendo’s quirky Wario series to your Switch library. You can get a full breakdown of what to expect from this one in our hands-on impressions feature right here. But the short-form version here is over 200 motion-based microgames where players “chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves.” This one also supports up to four players as well as 2-player local co-op action. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Beyond Countdown Weekly Xbox Sale up to 50% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death’s Door Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Cult of the Lamb Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Forager $7 (Reg. $20)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Order: 1886 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Also matched on Xbox
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!