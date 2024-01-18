Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30 Amazon low, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

Amazon is now offering WarioWare: Move It! for Nintendo Switch down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a perfect chance to bring the latest release in Nintendo’s quirky Wario series to your Switch library. You can get a full breakdown of what to expect from this one in our hands-on impressions feature right here. But the short-form version here is over 200 motion-based microgames where players “chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves.” This one also supports up to four players as well as 2-player local co-op action. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!