Save $50 on nearly every Apple Watch Ultra 2 style before blood oxygen features get the boot

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 ban goes into effect today, but it’s not too late to score yourself the rugged flagship wearable with blood oxygen tracking ahead of time – all without paying full price. Amazon has just about every style of Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for $749 shipped. That includes styles with Ocean bands, as well as both Alpine and Trail loops. Each one is down from the usual $799 price tag to match the third-best price to date. It’s rare to see every configuration marked down at once, and now you can save $50 right before the clock strikes the eleventh hour and Apple has to roll out its redesigned styles without the blood oxygen features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. If hiking, snowboarding, or any other more dedicated workout is on your to-do list for 2024, then Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sure to help monitor your health along the way.

It’s worth noting that existing Apple Watch Ultra 2 aren’t going to be effected by Apple’s redesign strategy for the blood oxygen features. New models won’t have the tech enabled, but any unit sold here ahead of time is going to keep access.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

