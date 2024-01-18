First deal of the year knocks Samsung’s 200MB/s 512GB Ultimate microSD to $48 (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon is now offering the new 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card for $47.99 shipped. This model first debuted back in late August of 2023 as the latest and fastest in the brand’s lineup of popular microSD cards. Regularly $65 and more recently closer to $55 at Amazon, this is at least 26% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It comes within a few bucks of the all-time low and marks the first discount of the year. Alongside some light deals on the smaller capacity variants, this is great chance to scoop some extra storage space for any of the cameras, smartphones, consoles, and more you might have scored over the holidays. The PRO Ultimate cards clock in at up to 200MB/s and make for a speedy option for just about anything that can make use of one. They also deliver on Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, extreme temperature, drops, and more. Take a deeper dive as part of our hands-on review right here and head below for more.

If the 512GB model is overkill for your needs, the PRO Ultimate lineup starts at 128GB, offering folks a chance to lands these sorts of speeds for less. Pricing currently kicks off at $17 Prime shipped on Amazon.

As far as other storage offers on tap right now, be sure to scope out Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 Portable SSD while it’s back down at the$110 Amazon low.

And you’ll also want to dive into the details on the next-generation 2,000MB/s Thunderbolt 4 Rugged Mini portable SSD lineup that just dropped earlier this month as well.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!