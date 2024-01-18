Score a pair of Wyze Alexa/Google Assistant smart plugs for just $13 today (Refurb, 35% off)

Update: Along with the Wyze smart home deals below, Amazon is now offering the brand’s 3-pack of Home Security System Entry Sensors (Window and Door Entry Protection) for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a 20% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. They provide 18-month battery life and must be used alongside the Wyze Home Security System Core Kit.

While Matter-supported plugs might be all the rage right now, Woot is offering particularly notable deal on the 2-pack of Wyze Smart Plugs to save some cash. Regularly $20, you can land a pair of refurbished units for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That’s 35% off the new price and the lowest we can find. This pair has only seen one solid price drop in the last year at Amazon, having never dropped below $17 for two of them. They aren’t the newest options out there, but something like the meross Matter smart plugs will run you nearly double the price when on sale. Having said that, the Wyze options still provide smartphone control and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice command action. Head below for more details.

The Wyze Smart Plugs deliver intelligent control over whatever you have plugged into them. You can check the status of your Wyze plugs, turning them on and off remotely for convenient control and energy monitoring throughout your home. Features also include scheduling and timers as well as a vacation mode to make it look like someone is home at various times of day. They ship with a 90-day Woot warranty.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of the Wyze smart home gear sale at Woot right here for additional deals on smart cameras, keypad locks, motion sensors, light switches, and more.

Elsewhere in this week’s smart home deals we are tracking notable offers on Blink Video Doorbells starting from just $30 as well as deals on the August HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen and Yale’s new Assure Lock 2.

Wyze Smart Plug features:

Command your home with your voice: when your hands are full or you just don’t want to move, use your voice to turn things on and off by asking your smart Assistant. We made Wyze plug work with Alexa and the Google Assistant so it’s easier said and done.

Control your home from anywhere: check the status of all of your Wyze plugs and turn them on or off remotely so you can avoid high energy bills and fire-hazards.

On when you need it, off when you don’t: Wake Up to the smell of fresh brewed Coffee in the morning with scheduling in the Wyze app. Custom scheduling in the Wyze app lets you turn Wyze plug on or off at specific times of the day so you can have your Coffee start at 6: 00 AM and turn off at 6: 15 AM.

Manage an entire room with grouping: grouping in the Wyze app lets you connect multiple Wyze plugs to one room so you can turn everything on or off at once at the tap of a finger or command to your smart Assistant.

