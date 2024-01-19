Today’s best game deals: NHL 24 50% off, Beyond Countdown Xbox Sale 50% off, more

Amazon is now offering EA’s NHL 24 starting from $34.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the latest entry in the series. Today’s price drop is matching the Black Friday pricing last year, having only been beaten out by a quick drop $33 at Amazon months ago. If you’re still looking to bring home the newest NHL simulation, now’s as good a time as any. Featuring all-new gameplay to bring “authentic on-ice action to life,” it features the Exhaust Engine, “where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects” as well as HUT Moments, “which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today’s biggest plays.” The game also features 75+ new goal celebrations alongside an “enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you’re at the game.” Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Beyond Countdown Weekly Xbox Sale up to 50% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death’s Door Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Cult of the Lamb Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Forager $7 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- The Order: 1886 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
