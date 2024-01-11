New DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller with updated battery might have just surfaced online

Justin Kahn -
A new DualSense PlayStation 5 controller could be on the way. While rumors of a new PS5 Pro console continue, some of which suggesting we could see a launch or reveal sometime this year, retail listings have recently been spotted from a pair of outlets suggesting we could be seeing a new PlayStation 5 controller with upgraded specs and an included charging station coming down the pipeline in an official capacity from Sony. Head below for the details. 

Sony unveiled its very first pro-grade controller back in August of 2022 with the now available PS5 DualSense Edge gamepads (here’s our hands-on review), however the standard issue DualSense gamepad that ships with the console is still essentially the same as it has been since the PlayStation 5 launched. That might very well be about to change as early retail listings seem to point at an upgraded model coming to market sooner than later. 

The Canadian Best Buy online store and EE in the UK have both listed something known as PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller. The obvious “V2” naming scheme aside, this appears to be the second-generation of Sony’s standard gamepad with some updated specs. 

It, for the most part, appears to be mostly the same as the already available controller with onboard haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, but it is listed with upgraded battery life. The current-generation model boasts a 7 to 8 battery life, but the Canadian Best Buy listing mentions “exceptional 12-hour battery life, on a full charge, supports long gaming sessions.”

While these listings are sitting at the same price as the standard issue gamepad, they also mention the V2 model ships with a charger:

Dual Sense charging station (included) offers easy click-in charging

While nothing has been confirmed from Sony at this point, and this, perhaps, could be some kind of mix-up or mistake, it does certainly suggest we could be seeing the announcement of a new V2 DualSense controller at some point here. 

