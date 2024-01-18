Today’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase starts soon! Indiana Jones, Senua’s Saga, more

Microsoft is just minutes away from hosting its first Developer Direct showcase of the year. Officially announced last week via Xbox Wire, the first 2024 Developer Direct broadcast of the year is set to feature an “inside look at some of the highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, presented by the game creators themselves.” Follow along with us down below.

January Xbox Developer Direct showcase

Microsoft’s Xbox team is getting the year started off on the right foot, giving its gamers a good look at what’s to come on its platform throughout 2024 and beyond in just a few minutes from now. The showcase is set to kick off today, January 18, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET – we aren’t sure how long it will be at this point – and will be followed up by The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET “to preview 2024’s biggest update.”

The main event is set to feature an in-depth look at several titles, some of which we already know about, but there’s sure to be some surprises along the way. Microsoft has already mentioned titles like Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and some deeper insights on the upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. But the headliner for many will be the first look at the new Indiana Jones game.

Currently in development at MachineGames in Sweden – the team responsible for the modern Wolfenstein titles, the Indiana Jones game (we still aren’t exactly sure what the game will actually be called) is set to make its worldwide gameplay debut this afternoon. It will put gamers “in the leather jacket of the legendary archaeologist” on a globe-trotting adventure, and we are going to get our first decent look at what that all means shortly.

Follow along with today’s Xbox showcase down below, and check back after the broadcast for full-res footage of the presentations:

Updating…

Avowed

Obsidian’s Avowed is set to launch this fall

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II releases May 21, 2024

Visions of Mana

Square Enix’s Visions of Mana is set for release for the first time on Xbox…it is coming “summer 2024”

