UGREEN’s 300W USB-C Nexode Desktop Charger delivers serious power at $200 ($70 off)

Reg. $270 $200
UGREEN 300W Nexode Pro Desktop Charging Station

After first debuting in September, the official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 300W Nexode Pro Desktop Charging Station for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $270, clipping the on-page coupon will knock the price down $70 for the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is matching both the launch deal and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since. Designed to provide an all-in-one charging solution for your workstation, it features four USB-C charging ports alongside a legacy USB-A jack to support MacBooks, iPhones, and just about every other piece of tech in your setup. Featuring a pair of GaN chips for enhanced energy output and “cooling performance,” it delivers up to 140W of power from a single port (140W on one USB-C and up to 100W on the others) alongside 6.5-foot power cord to connect it to the outlet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more. 

If you don’t need the 300W of power on the model above, something like Spigen’s 120W 4-port USB-C Charging Station might be a better fit. This regularly $100 solution is now on sale for $70 shipped with a pair of USB-C ports and two USB-A outlets at the ready. You’ll also find some of the brand’s more casual wall charger units marked down right now starting from $26 shipped

If you’re wondering about all the new Qi2 charging gear that’s starting to surface, our latest feature piece is where you need to be. Several big-time brands have adopted the new power standard and debuted some new charging solutions at CES 2024 this year – all of the details you need on the best of them are waiting right here

UGREEN 300W Nexode Pro Desktop Charging Station features:

  • 300W Super Power: Supports 140W output (only for MacBook Pro 16 inchs) on C1 port and up to 100W output on C2 and C3 ports, charge up to 5 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 300W
  • 3 Laptops Fast Charging: Power three laptops at the same time, with the USB C1 port delivering 140W, and the USB C2 port 100W, USB C3 port 60W
  • Advanced Chips: UGREEN 300W charger has built-in 2 GaN chips, bringing powerful energy to the device, excellent cooling performance

