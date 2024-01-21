Logitech’s USB-C Brio 500 webcam sports auto-framing 1080p tech at $83 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the new Logitech Brio 500 HD Webcam for $83.30 shipped. This is down from the usual $130 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We’ve seen it on sale for $100 a few times throughout last year following its spring launch, and now to start the year it’s dropping by an extra $17.

Logitech’s new Brio 500 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M3 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

As far as the latest in webcams go, the new Opal Tadpole is as interesting as they come. If you liked the compact build of the Brio 300, you’re going to love the Tadpole. It has an even more travel-friendly design and much of the same macOS-focus, just with a more premium build and some added software tricks that earns it a steep $175 price tag. We then take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Logitech Brio 500 features:

Show up to every video call feeling confident, seen, and heard. Logitech Brio 500 includes features like auto light correction for low-lighting conditions, auto-framing so you can move during calls, and Show Mode for presenting objects on your desk. Brio 500 Webcam creates a more authentic Google, Teams, or Zoom meeting experience, allowing you to connect genuinely with others.

