Upgrade your Xbox for 2024 with Seagate’s 2TB Storage Expansion Card down at $250

We are now tracking the first notable deal of the year on the official Seagate Storage Expansion Cards for folks looking to breathe some new life into their consoles for 2024. You can now score either the 1TB model for $149.99 or the 2TB variant down at $249.99 shipped. While the 1TB has been hovering in the $150 range at Amazon for a while now, the 2TB typically fetches $280 these days. We did see a better deal for Black Friday last year, but this is the first chance to land a deal on the sought-after 2TB model since, and a great chance to upgrade your system for the new year. The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards for Xbox launched back in June as the only other competitor in the space with the official seal of approval. You can indeed land a 1TB model for $150 and the 500GB for $80 at the time of writing, but when it comes to the 2TB solution most folks are after, the Seagate deal is where it’s at. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

Among the only ways to officially expand your internal Xbox storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Cards make use of Xbox Velocity Architecture and the quick resume functionality to expand your storage capabilities significantly. They allow gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

