Holiday pricing returns on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at $399 shipped ($100 off)

Amazon has now brought back its Black Friday pricing on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at $399 shipped. Regularly $499, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching both the holiday pricing we tracked over Black Friday last year and the Amazon all-time low. It might not be the latest Ultra model (our launch coverage is right here), but that one fetches $900 and the Soundbar 600 is still a solid upgrade for most home entertainment systems. It features support for Dolby Atmos and the brand’s proprietary TrueSpace technology that “intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience.” You’ll also find Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast for streaming action alongside Alexa voice capabilities. Head below for more.

There are also some ongoing discounts live on some of the higher-end and more complete Bose home theater audio systems down below:

If it’s the visual side of your home theater that needs an upgrade, we are tracking some notable deals on intelligent Google TVs from Hisense right now as well. This morning saw the U series models go on sale from $350 and you can still score an all-time low on the giant TCL 98-incher at up to $3,000 off the going rate.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 features:

Smart Soundbar 600 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that also features proprietary TrueSpace technology and two upward firing transducers to deliver shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. No matter what you’re watching, Bose TrueSpace technology intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience. The acoustic architecture squeezes 5 speakers (including 2 upward firing) into a small, 27.5” wide soundbar to spread sound across the room: horizontally left and right, forward, and overhead.

