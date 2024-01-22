Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off at $30, Persona 5 Tactica $30, more

Amazon is now offering Sonic Superstars down at $29.99 shipped on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X|S. You’ll also find it on sale for Nintendo Switch via Best Buy at the same price. This is 50% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the most readily available Black Friday price and the Amazon low outside of a one-day drop to $28. The latest entry in the long-running, fast-action Sonic series, it delivers a modernized experience while still maintaining the break-neck 2D side-scrolling action of yesteryear. Leveraging the power of the Chaos Emeralds, gamers can “multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more,” all while playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose – each with “unique abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Death’s Door Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Cult of the Lamb Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Forager $7 (Reg. $20)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $28 (Reg. $60)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
