Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off at $30, Persona 5 Tactica $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest BuySEGA
50% off $30
Sonic Superstars

Amazon is now offering Sonic Superstars down at $29.99 shipped on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X|S. You’ll also find it on sale for Nintendo Switch via Best Buy at the same price. This is 50% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the most readily available Black Friday price and the Amazon low outside of a one-day drop to $28. The latest entry in the long-running, fast-action Sonic series, it delivers a modernized experience while still maintaining the break-neck 2D side-scrolling action of yesteryear. Leveraging the power of the Chaos Emeralds, gamers can “multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more,” all while playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose – each with “unique abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

***Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy SEGA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: January 22, 2024 – 11-inch M2 iPad Pr...
Working from home? Find your favorite position with Fle...
Hunter Boots Winter Sale takes up to 50% off styles for...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD ...
TCL smart Fire/Google TVs up to $250 off ahead of the S...
Save $149 on Pixel 7 with Tensor G2 chip and skip Googl...
Razer’s latest Kishi V2 Pro haptic Android gaming...
Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys support has never sold...
Load more...
Show More Comments