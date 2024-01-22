Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off at $30, Persona 5 Tactica $30, more

Amazon is now offering Sonic Superstars down at $29.99 shipped on PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox Series X|S. You’ll also find it on sale for Nintendo Switch via Best Buy at the same price. This is 50% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the most readily available Black Friday price and the Amazon low outside of a one-day drop to $28. The latest entry in the long-running, fast-action Sonic series, it delivers a modernized experience while still maintaining the break-neck 2D side-scrolling action of yesteryear. Leveraging the power of the Chaos Emeralds, gamers can “multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more,” all while playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose – each with “unique abilities to explore and uncover new paths and secrets.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

