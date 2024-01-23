Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter II cabinet with stool and riser now $299 off at $301 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest BuyArcade1Up
$299 off $301
a person standing in front of a laptop

Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Big Blue Arcade Machine with matching stool for $300.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $299 in savings, within $1 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $99 under the sale price you’ll find at Walmart right now. This SF II cab is ready to adorn your game room with classic-style Street Fighter art and a lit-up marquee alongside the matching stool and riser. It sports a 17-inch color display, 2-player arcade-style controls, and 12 built-in games including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, and Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo. Head below for more details. 

If the 3/4-scale Arcade1Up cabinets are a bit too large or cumbersome for your space, consider one of the brand’s Countercade machines. As the name suggests, they deliver a more compact setup that still delivers on the arcade-style vibes and artwork alongside a host of built-in games with prices starting from $210 or less. 

But if it’s the console games you’re after, we have plenty of those on sale waiting in this morning’s roundup for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Be sure to also scope out the brand new pastel pink Joy-Con Nintendo just unveiled earlier today while you’re at it. 

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Big Blue features:

Established in the early ‘80s, Capcom derived its name as a clipped compound of “Capsule Computers”; their own terminology for arcade games. Taller than any of Arcade1Up’s current line up! While Capcom got the attention of video game enthusiasts with some early hits, it was their release of Street Fighter II that absolutely revolutionized the fighting game genre. The first one-on-one fighting game to feature a variety of characters with their own unique martial arts combinations, the Street Fighter franchise became an arcade phenomenon with the attack cry of “Shoryuken!” entering the pop-culture lexicon. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score up to 50% off Amazon Essentials starting from $3 ...
Samsung just unveiled its new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe SSD solu...
Le Creuset Winter Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling...
LEGO officially reveals new Micro Ninjago City as upcom...
Rock out cable-free with Positive Grid’s new Spar...
New all-time low takes $275 off Samsung’s 11-inch...
Greenworks launches one-day 30% off sale on 2,300 PSI e...
Hey Dude takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles for the...
Load more...
Show More Comments