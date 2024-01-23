Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter II cabinet with stool and riser now $299 off at $301 shipped

Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Big Blue Arcade Machine with matching stool for $300.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $299 in savings, within $1 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $99 under the sale price you’ll find at Walmart right now. This SF II cab is ready to adorn your game room with classic-style Street Fighter art and a lit-up marquee alongside the matching stool and riser. It sports a 17-inch color display, 2-player arcade-style controls, and 12 built-in games including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, and Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo. Head below for more details.

If the 3/4-scale Arcade1Up cabinets are a bit too large or cumbersome for your space, consider one of the brand’s Countercade machines. As the name suggests, they deliver a more compact setup that still delivers on the arcade-style vibes and artwork alongside a host of built-in games with prices starting from $210 or less.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Big Blue features:

Established in the early ‘80s, Capcom derived its name as a clipped compound of “Capsule Computers”; their own terminology for arcade games. Taller than any of Arcade1Up’s current line up! While Capcom got the attention of video game enthusiasts with some early hits, it was their release of Street Fighter II that absolutely revolutionized the fighting game genre. The first one-on-one fighting game to feature a variety of characters with their own unique martial arts combinations, the Street Fighter franchise became an arcade phenomenon with the attack cry of “Shoryuken!” entering the pop-culture lexicon.

