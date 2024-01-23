CORSAIR’s new Steam Deck and ASUS Ally handheld SSDs see first deals from $80

CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid-State Drive

We are now tracking the first deal on the CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid-State Drive at $79.99 shipped. This model just launched as the brand’s latest miniature 2230 solution for gaming handhelds, like Steam Desk and the ASUS ROG Ally, and other machines that support the smaller standard. It released at $110, has been available on Amazon for between $95 and $100 for the past couple months, and is now seeing its first deal for folks looking to upgrade their new handheld. The 2TB model is currently selling for $189.99 $169.99 shipped at Amazon, down from the $255 list you’ll find directly from CORSAIR. Head below for a closer look at the specs and what it can bring to your handheld experience. 

The MP600 CORE Mini delivers up to 2TB of additional capacity in the smaller M.2 2230 form-factor with NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 architecture – it provides speeds up to 5,000MB/s for faster game loading and file transfers. This model is compatible with Valve “Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and other ultra-thin devices, making a great upgrade for compatible machines.” 

We have also recently featured M.2 2230 variants from WD_BLACK with its latest SN770M model as well Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 handheld SSD

Just be sure to also scope out MSI’s upcoming gaming handheld known as the Claw and more of the most interesting reveals from this year’s CES conference right here

CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD features:

  • Compact M.2 2230 Form-Factor: Fully compatible with Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and other ultra-thin devices, making a great upgrade for compatible machines
  • Impressive Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 5,000MB/sec sequential read and 3,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, for rapid read, write, and response times
  • Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, open and transfer files, all faster than ever.
  • High-Speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 CORE MINI delivers impressive storage performance.

