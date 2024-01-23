Score a pair of multi-color/white Linkind HomeKit Matter Smart Bulbs at $12 (Under $6/bulb)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Matter Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs for $11.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set debuted last summer at $30 before starting to drop into the $16 to $18 range starting in November last year. Today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon low and delivers each bulb at under $6 a pop – that’s an even lower per bulb price than the 4-pack you’ll find on sale at $25.50 shipped via Amazon right now. Designed to work alongside the rest of your HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear, this is an affordable way to add some unified Matter support to your smart home lighting. Voice and smartphone control action alongside millions of colors and warm white options join scheduling, timers, and more here. Head below for more additional details.

I would suggest just grabbing one if you don’t need two in order to bring spending down, but just one of them will cost even more than the 2-pack right now on Amazon. Today’s lead deal at under $6 for a Matter smart light bulb is about as good as it gets.

Here’s all of the details you need on Amazon bringing the open Matter Casting standard to Fire TV. And then swing by our smart home hub for even more details, including Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC floor lamps, Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 3rd Gen Alexa smart display, and this offer on the Blink Video Doorbells starting from just $30. You’ll find even more right here.

Linkind Matter Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Control the e26 led bulbs with voice commands, and use any APP work with Google Home/Apple Home/Alexa/SmartThings or Linkind’s AiDot APP to change colors at any time. Easily add multiple led light bulbs that can be controlled together at the same time (please use a stable 2.4 GHz WiFi). Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

