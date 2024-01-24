Govee delivers intelligent and affrodable air quality monitoring down at $34 today (Reg. $60)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering the GoveeLife Smart Air Quality Monitor for $33.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this model launched back in August before falling into the $40 range at the end of the year in 2023. Today’s deal knocks an additional 15% off the going rate to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Now coming in as one of the most affordable smart air quality monitors on the market, it is designed to measure the PM2.5, temperature, and humidity in your space. While the data will be delivered directly to the companion app to be viewed remotely, this one also features an onboard display that shows the time, PM2.5, ambient air quality, and even has a night mode – it works alongside other GoveeLife air purifiers, humidifiers, and space heaters for a more autonomous air quality management experience as well. More details below.

In terms of pure air quality monitoring tech, today’s deal on the Govee model is one of the most affordable options we can find from a reputable brand – Amazon’s monitoring system sells for $70, for example, while its more active smart thermostat comes in at $40 on sale right now, for comparison’s sake.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your living space at a discount. Some highlights include Govee’s 6-piece smart multi-color wall sconce light, Eve’s Aqua HomeKit water controller, and today’s Philips Hue sale over at Woot. You can also score a pair of Matter-equipped multi-color bulbs down at $6 a pop right now as well.

GoveeLife Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

High Accuracy & Fast Refresh Data: With this smart sensor, the PM2.5 accuracy is ±15 µg/m³ while temperature and humidity accuracies are ±0.54°F and ±3%RH.The two-second correction data feature shows the latest changes in PM2.5, temperature, and humidity.

Multifunctional Air Quality Detector: The GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor conveniently measures 3 important indexes for indoor air quality, including PM2.5, temperature, and humidity.

Switchable Display: Press the top button for the clock & PM2.5 display. Long press for 2 seconds to switch to bright screen mode & night mode. The LED indicator displays 4 levels of ambient air quality. 2.4G Wi-Fi is required to display the time.

