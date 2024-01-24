Eve’s Aqua HomeKit water controller keeps sprinklers on schedule for new $113 low

Amazon is offering the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller for $112.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. Down from a $150 price tag, this device saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them occurring in early Christmas sales before falling further in the first week of the new year. Today’s deal comes in to take things even further as a 25% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $7 and landing as a new all-time low. It even beats out Eve’s website where it remains at its MSRP.

This smart device gives you full control of your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. It comes with HomeKit support, does not require a bridge or gateway network, and is fully compatible with Thread out of the box. You’ll be able to set schedules to automatically water your garden, with functions to keep track of how much water you’re using and an auto shut-off feature so you won’t have to eye your water meter constantly or worry about accidental flooding. It is also compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors like Gardena or Kärcher.

Amazon is also currently offering the 3-pack of Eve Motion Sensors with Matter for $119.95, down from $140. With these you’ll be able to really upgrade your smart home’s capabilities with automations that allow your bulbs to turn on when movement is detected within its 120-degree field of vision, or turned off when there’s no activity for a certain duration. Of course, you’ll also receive notifications when the sensors register movement as well and its IPX3 water resistance ensures its safety either inside or outside your home or space.

And to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities even more, check out our recent coverage of the Onvis Smart Plug with Matter that is still at an all-time low. This is one of the more affordable smart plug devices with Thread and Matter support currently on the market and its compact design ensures that only one standard AC plug on your outlets is used, and it even offers hands-free voice control when integrated with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. There’s also discounted rates on multi-pack options as well.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

Eve Aqua requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.

Control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app, Siri, or onboard button. Or effortlessly set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently of your iPhone and home network – even when you’re on vacation.

Say goodbye to watching the water meter or flooding your garden thanks to the auto shut-off function, and keep track of how much water your garden is consuming.

Compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena or Kärcher, offers 7 watering periods. The battery-operated, weatherproof & UV resistant product was developed in Germany for maximum performance under all conditions. Our highly professional, multilingual product support team is also based in Germany and ready to assist.

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; Get up and running in a flash with quick and easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway; Joins your Thread network automatically (supports Bluetooth and Thread).

100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency.

