Bring Mario Kart to life with this 24V Deluxe Ride-On Racer down at $320 (Reg. $400)

Okay folks, don’t get overly excited here, this is just for the kids. But you can allow them to live out your Mario Kart dreams with this $80 price drop on the Super Mario Kart Deluxe Kids Ride-On. Amazon is now offering the regularly $400 ride-on kart for $319.99 shipped. This is the first deal of the year and the second-lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This is a 24V ride-on racer built for the kids (it has an 80-pound weight limit, sorry), that puts them in the “driver’s seat of their very own Mario Kart.” Alongside “authentic” in-game sounds (engine sounds and music), it features oversized rear wheels just like in the game and propels the kids at a safe (but sort of hilarious) 8MPH. More details below. 

The rest of us are going to have to settle for the digital Mario Kart racing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch – the whole family can have a blast with this one.  

Otherwise, take a look at the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets that combine both the in-game action with a real-life Mario Kart RC-like cars – you can build your own courses in the living room and race them with a Switch controller. 

And then dive into the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Super Mario Kart Deluxe Kids Ride-On features:

  • Drive your own Mario Kart racer with the 24V Ride on Racer
  • 24 volts for exhilarating performance
  • 3 forward speeds go up to 8 miles per hour
  • Large rear wheels for drifting
  • Authentic Mario Kart sound effects and music
  • Adjustable seat with seat belt for the perfect fit Suggested for kids ages 3plus

