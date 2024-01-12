Nintendo now set to bring classic Game Boy Advance Golden Sun RPGs to Switch Online

While we await the launch of Mario vs. Donkey Kong next month, Nintendo has now announced the next additions to its growing Switch Online game library. The first update of 2024 for Switch Online will see a pair of new titles land in the Game Boy Advance library – Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age. Head below for more details.

Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age land on Switch Online

The Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age classic RPGs initially debuted back in 2001 and 2002 for the Game Boy Advance platform and are now set to make a triumphant return on Switch Online come January 17, 2024 – there was no mention of the third game in the series, Dark Dawn.

It’s time to put your skills and spells to the test against the forces of darkness. The Game Boy Advance games Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are making their debuts on the Nintendo Switch system…

These two titles will be available on demand for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. Nintendo officially launched the Game Boy Switch Online library back at the beginning of 2023 – the Game Boy titles are available with the base tier Switch Online membership while the Game Boy Advance titles require the Expansion pack subscription.

Check out the official Game Boy Advance – January 2024 Game Updates trailer below:

