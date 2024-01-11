Nintendo drops new trailer for Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake ahead of February release

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Switch gamers had some fantastic first-party releases to keep busy in 2023 with both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the fantastic Super Mario Wonder landing on store shelves, not to mention the Super Mario RPG remake. But the first major Nintendo release of 2024 is now on the horizon with Mario vs. Donkey Kong set to land on Switch consoles everywhere next month. And Nintendo has now released a new trailer to get gamers stoked for the upcoming spin-off crossover title. 

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – New trailer ahed of next month’s release

The new Mario vs. Donkey Kong first debuted during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct showcase where we got our first really good look at Princess Peach Showtime! The original Mario vs. Donkey Kong title graced the Game Boy Advance way back in 2004 and it’s about to make a triumphant return some 19 years later. 

The new remake, or updated version of the game as Nintendo puts it, is now set for release on Nintendo Switch come February 16, 2024. It features over 130 levels across eight worlds with newly added co-op play alongside updated music and visuals as well as “other new ways to play.”

Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action.

You can check out the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong — Pieces of the Puzzle — Nintendo Switch trailer down below:

Pre-orders for the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong are now live on Amazon and elsewhere at $49.99 shipped. Just keep in mind the official Nintendo Switch Online vouchers we detailed previously – subscribers can score a 2-game voucher for $99.99, which is the only official way to score a digital copy of new, big-time Switch releases with a deal directly from Nintendo. You can get more details on the Nintendo Switch Online voucher program right here

And while you await the release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, check out this new rumor regarding a potential Nintendo Switch 2 release later this year, our hands-on review of Nintendo’s Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate holiday bundle, and all of today’s best game deals

