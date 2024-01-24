Score a spare Xbox Series S for 2024 while they are down at $230 shipped (Reg. $300)

If you’re looking to score a new Series S or just a spare Xbox console for the basement, kids, or guest room, Dell is now offering the best price of the year. Regularly $300, you can pickup a brand new unit at $229.99 shipped. While we did see some wild and fleeting price tags over the holidays last year on Xbox hardware, today’s $70 in savings is the best we have tracked since, and still a solid price drop. Chances are it will be some time before we see huge deals on either Series X or Series S across 2024, so this might be one of your best bets to score a new machine in the early stages of the year. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal is well under the $290 you’ll pay at Amazon and even beats out the less-then-trustworthy third-party listings at Walmart, for comparison’s sake.

The Dell listing on display up top delivers a brand new unit with the same specs as buying it straight from Microsoft. It also comes with all of the add-ons, including the wireless Xbox controller, HDMI cable, and even a slot to expand the internal memory with something like this currently discounted Seagate Expansion card.

Xbox Series S features:

Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more

Enjoy over 100 games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more

Play with friends and family near and farsitting together on the sofa or around the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network

