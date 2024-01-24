Score a spare Xbox Series S for 2024 while they are down at $230 shipped (Reg. $300)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesMicrosoftDell
Reg. $300 $230
Black Friday Xbox Series S deals

If you’re looking to score a new Series S or just a spare Xbox console for the basement, kids, or guest room, Dell is now offering the best price of the year. Regularly $300, you can pickup a brand new unit at $229.99 shipped. While we did see some wild and fleeting price tags over the holidays last year on Xbox hardware, today’s $70 in savings is the best we have tracked since, and still a solid price drop. Chances are it will be some time before we see huge deals on either Series X or Series S across 2024, so this might be one of your best bets to score a new machine in the early stages of the year. Head below for more details. 

Today’s deal is well under the $290 you’ll pay at Amazon and even beats out the less-then-trustworthy third-party listings at Walmart, for comparison’s sake. 

The Dell listing on display up top delivers a brand new unit with the same specs as buying it straight from Microsoft. It also comes with all of the add-ons, including the wireless Xbox controller, HDMI cable, and even a slot to expand the internal memory with something like this currently discounted Seagate Expansion card

Dive into this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best deals on Xbox titles and check out the Xbox Series S toaster while you’re at it. 

Xbox Series S features:

  • Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more
  • Enjoy over 100 games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial
  • Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more
  • Play with friends and family near and farsitting together on the sofa or around the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

Dell

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Waterpik’s popular Aquarius water flosser falls t...
Segway Ninebot E45 electric kickscooter offers 28-mile ...
BIGBIG WON launches Rainbow 2 Pro wireless controller w...
SteelSeries debuts new Apex Pro Mini LE White x Gold ga...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 favo...
Android game and app deals: Cake Duel, Cytus II, Mind G...
Crutchfield launches Klipsch home theater sale on speak...
Backbone just unveiled its new must-see golden transluc...
Load more...
Show More Comments