Today’s best game deals: Cuphead + Delicious Last Course and collectibles $20 (50% off), more

As part of its New Year, New Games sale, Woot is now offering physical copies of Cuphead on Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $26 via Amazon. While you can score the digital copy at $20 regularly, for folks looking to land a physical copy in their Switch collection, today’s Woot deal is the lowest price we can find. And remember, this version of the game also includes the Delicious Last Course expansion with “new bosses and brand-new character Ms. Chalice.” That’s on top of the exclusive Cuphead Funnies comic collector cards, vintage-inspired Cuphead Club Membership, and a hand-drawn reversible coversheet the digital versions of this game do not include. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

