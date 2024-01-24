Today’s best game deals: Cuphead + Delicious Last Course and collectibles $20 (50% off), more

As part of its New Year, New Games sale, Woot is now offering physical copies of Cuphead on Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $26 via Amazon. While you can score the digital copy at $20 regularly, for folks looking to land a physical copy in their Switch collection, today’s Woot deal is the lowest price we can find. And remember, this version of the game also includes the Delicious Last Course expansion with “new bosses and brand-new character Ms. Chalice.” That’s on top of the exclusive Cuphead Funnies comic collector cards, vintage-inspired Cuphead Club Membership, and a hand-drawn reversible coversheet the digital versions of this game do not include. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $80)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox THQ Nordic Sale up to 30% off
- WWE 2K24 pre-order now live at $70
- Xbox and PlayStation 5
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation New Year sale on PSN up to 75% off
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $28 (Reg. $60)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Also matched on Xbox
- Also matched on PlayStation
- Also matched on Xbox
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
