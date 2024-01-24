Today’s best game deals: Cuphead + Delicious Last Course and collectibles $20 (50% off), more

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswoot
50% off $20

As part of its New Year, New Games sale, Woot is now offering physical copies of Cuphead on Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $40 and currently on sale for $26 via Amazon. While you can score the digital copy at $20 regularly, for folks looking to land a physical copy in their Switch collection, today’s Woot deal is the lowest price we can find. And remember, this version of the game also includes the Delicious Last Course expansion with “new bosses and brand-new character Ms. Chalice.” That’s on top of the exclusive Cuphead Funnies comic collector cards, vintage-inspired Cuphead Club Membership, and a hand-drawn reversible coversheet the digital versions of this game do not include. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

***Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Nintendo Switch game deals

Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New Casely Samsung Galaxy S24 cases with wild designs n...
Dillard’s Winter Event is live and offers up to 7...
9to5Toys Daily: January 24, 2024 – Apple Watch Ultra ...
Save 50% on Chefman’s indoor pizza oven that cook...
Govee delivers intelligent and affrodable air quality m...
Jackery Explorer 300 Plus portable power station offers...
Govee’s 6-piece smart multi-color wall sconce lig...
TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 router with LED display dro...
Load more...
Show More Comments