Latest Yummly V2 Smart Meat Thermometer drops to new $66 Amazon low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the latest V2 Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $65.78 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon last summer at $100 and is now undercutting the previous-generation version by roughly $10. We saw it drop to $85 for the holidays last year, but today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low. Landing as one of the more elegant models in the smart meat thermometer product category, the latest version features a 43-hour battery life, magnetic storage base, and a 165-foot range with the usual leave-in probe. It delivers real-time updates on your cooking job to help with the perfect medium-rare – the system helps to eliminate the guesswork by telling you “what time your food will be ready, when to adjust the temperature, to flip your protein, or [when to] remove it from heat.” Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above the previous-generation model isn’t going to save you any money right now. But if a more basic solution will get the job done for your needs, there is cash to be saved. Something like this simple ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer sells on Amazon for $11 Prime shipped right now when you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t get any of the smart features or the leave-in probe, but it will help get the job done right for a whole lot less.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, this morning also saw a new Amazon low hit Ninja’s Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 dual-basket smart air fryer and you’ll find plenty more where that came from over in our home goods hub. The Le Creuset Winter Sale is now live and be sure to check out the first deal on the “world’s first” smart indoor smoker from GE.

Yummly V2 Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Made for your oven, stovetop, grill, or smoker the Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperatures as your food cooks — no wires (or strings)

The leave-in thermometer monitors food and ambient oven temperatures with its 3 sensors, so you can cook your protein just the way you like it, every time

Monitor your cook on the free Yummly app on your phone or tablet from up to 150 feet away — or make your range nearly limitless by getting a link to your session to view it from anywhere Wi-Fi or cellular data are available

Multitask all you want. We’ll tell you what time your food will be ready, when to adjust the temperature, flip your protein or remove it from heat — and how long to let it rest

