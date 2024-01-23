Le Creuset Winter Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling luxury cookware and accessories from $8

Luxury French cookware brand, Le Creuset, has launched its Winter Sale. For a limited time, enjoy up to 50% off signature ovens, saucepans, dishware, bakeware, and more. Free shipping on orders over $99. Leading the way is Le Creuset’s best-selling Signature Chef’s Oven for $300, marked down from $462. Available in 15 colorways, the Signature Chef’s Oven features enameled cast iron, ergonomic knobs and handles designed for easy lifting, and superior heat retention and distribution – it’s also dishwasher-safe and easy to clean. Head below for more details on Le Creuset’s Winter Sale.

The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls in a set of 3 are an essential for anyone, no matter how experienced they are in the kitchen. These bowls feature a slip-resistant bottom that ensures a stable base, lids with an airtight seal, and are designed to nest within each other for easy storage – available for $84. Now $100 off, the 3 1/2 Quart Round Dutch Oven is the perfect piece of cookware for those wanting to experiment more in the kitchen – use it for braising, slow cooking, roasting, and more, thanks to the oven’s ability to maintain heat. Get yours now for $249. The Fleur Collection Signature Soup Pot – now available for $165 – is an homage to southern France with its embossed flower design in a modern matte finish. This Soup Pot is an ideal vessel for soups, one-pot meals, stews, and more.

The generous size and depth of the Signature Chef’s Oven make this the ideal vessel for soups, pastas, braising and even baking. Sloped sides increase the efficiency and effectiveness of stirring by promoting continuous movement even with the lid in place, and the depth provides ample room for simmering. The exceptional heat distribution and retention of enameled cast iron locks in flavor, while large loop handles are designed for easy lifting and provide a steady grip when transferring a full pot from stove to oven to table. Durable and easy to clean, the colorful enameled surface requires no pre-seasoning and minimizes sticking and staining.