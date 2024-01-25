Today’s best iOS app deals: Little Big Workshop, Castle Raid 2, Worms W.M.D, more

Justin Kahn -
Thursday morning’s collection of iOS game and app deals has landed below the fold with a fresh batch of App Store discounts. Just be sure to also check out the offers we are tracking on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros, these new Elevation Lab Air Tag mounts, and everything else in our dedicated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include Little Big Workshop, Castle Raid 2, Worms W.M.D: Mobilize, Agile 3, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Barcode Copy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agile 3: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Predictable: $120 (Reg. $160)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Timeseer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: TiMe – Timer Widgets: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $35)

Little Big Workshop features:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

