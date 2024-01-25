Today’s best game deals: Rare offers on Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and more

Today, Walmart has kicked off a notable sale on a range of different Nintendo Switch titles. And some of the titles on tap here today rarely see deals in the usual Nintendo sales, like Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, among others. Pricing starts from $10 or so and you’ll find all of the best deals neatly listed just after the fold. While a couple of them are slightly lower at Amazon right now, we have sorted through the best prices for each of the titles in the list waiting for you below. Just be sure to also scope out the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake footage and the new official all-pink Joy-Con on your way down. 

