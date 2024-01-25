Linkind’s 6-pack of Matter multi-color smart bulbs drops to $34 today (Just over $5.50 ea.)

While we are still tracking a notable deal on the 2-pack, there’s an even better value now live on the 6-pack of Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulbs. The brand’s official Amazon storefront now has the 6-pack on sale for $33.98 shipped – that’s $5.66 per bulb compared to the roughly $6 you’ll pay on the 2-pack right now. Regularly as much as $70, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low at about $2 under the previous deal price. Matter is all the rage right now, and for good reason. It brings together all of the supported gear, whether it be HomeKit, Google Assistant, or otherwise (Matter-supported hub required), into one unified control experience. And you can head below for more details on the Linkind Matter bulbs.

Delivering both multi-color and warm white action, these replace your existing standard A19 bulbs with an intelligent smart home solution, complete with voice- and app-control. They also deliver music synching options as well as Siri support, energy usage insights, and more.

Again, of you don’t need all six, the 2-pack is still a notable deal that brings your total spend to under $12 Prime shipped today – the details on that offer are right here.

And then swing by our smart home hub for even more discounts, including Govee’s affrodable air quality monitor and 6-piece smart multi-color wall sconce lights alongside all of this Philips Hue gear staring from $16.

Linkind Matter Smart Multi-Color Light Bulbs features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Control the e26 led bulbs with voice commands, and use any APP work with Google Home/Apple Home/Alexa/SmartThings or Linkind’s AiDot APP to change colors at any time. Easily add multiple led light bulbs that can be controlled together at the same time (please use a stable 2.4 GHz WiFi). Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

