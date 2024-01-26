Latest Bose Ultra Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar returns to $799 all-time low ($100 off)

Alongside all of the home theater gear on sale ahead of the Super Bowl next month, Amazon is now offering the new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $799 shipped, down from the regular $899 price tag. This model debuted back in September as the latest in the brand’s popular lineup of high-end home theater audio gear. After tracking the very first price drop over the holidays last year, it has now returned to the Amazon all-time low to upgrade your system before the big game. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer and head below for a rundown of what to expect from the latest Bose smart home entertainment audio system.

The Smart Ultra is the new flagship Bose home theater sound bar experience, complete with Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology – it “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.” You’ll also find the Bose A.I. Dialogue Mode designed to automatically dial in the best settings “for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again.” It packs six transducers made up of a pair of custom-engineered upward firing dipole speakers alongside optical audio, HDMI eARC, and Bluetooth connectivity options. This model also works with Alexa so you can control “your entertainment, daily tasks, and access information using your voice.”

If the flagship treatment is overkill for your needs, we are also still tracking a notable new year price drop on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at $399 shipped. This model is also $100 off and, while not quite as high-end as the Ultra variant up top, will surely be a major upgrade over the built-in speakers on your TV.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar features:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Control is top-of-the-line wireless speaker, surround sound system for TV and so much more. TV soundbar features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology which separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience. A.I. Dialogue Mode balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again with this surround sound speaker.

