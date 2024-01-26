Upgrade your PS5 experience with Sony’s X80K 120Hz AirPlay 4K smart TVs starting from $578

Now joining the rest of the major 4K smart TV deals we are tracking this month, Amazon has brought back some of its best prices on the Sony X80K Series 4K smart TV with exclusive PlayStation 5 enhancements. While you’ll find various sizes on sale right now, one standout is the 75-inch model going for $898 shipped. This model originally launched at $1,300 and now carries a regular price at closer to $1,200 via Best Buy where it is on sale for $900. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details on what this model brings to your home theater alongside deals on other sizes.

The Sony X80K Series 4K smart TV features a 120Hz panel with VRR support, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and exclusive enhancements for PlayStation 5 users – “enhance your gaming experience with exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.” On top of that, you’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision. Check out the deals on other sizes below:

Be sure to swing by our recent roundup of the best 4K smart TVs now on sale ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. One particular standout on tap right now for folks looking for a serious deal on an oversized model, you can still score up to $3,000 off the TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV down at $1,998 – this is a new Amazon all-time low.

Sony 4K X80K Smart Google TV features:

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life, enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Experience immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with support for Dolby Vision & Atmos.

