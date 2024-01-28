Eve’s latest energy-monitoring HomeKit smart plug with Matter hits $30 (All-time low, Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the Eve Energy (Matter) Smart Plug. Dropping fro its usual $100 price down to $29.96 shipped, this is 25% off. It’s only the second time that we have seem a discount this steep, with today’s price cut also notably beating our previous mention by $4. It was last at this best-ever price back on Black Friday, which was the first and only other chance to lock-in the $30 sale price. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, and also take a closer look below.

Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances.

If you’re looking for some standalone lighting, we’re also tracking a collection of Philips Hue deals. Now live as part of a refurbished sale on Woot, you’ll be able to save on lights, standalone lamps, sync boxes, and tons of other gear starting from $16. That’s of course alongside everything else this weekend in our smart home guide.

Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

