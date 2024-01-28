Eve’s latest energy-monitoring HomeKit smart plug with Matter hits $30 (All-time low, Reg. $40)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeEve
Reg. $40 $30

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the Eve Energy (Matter) Smart Plug. Dropping fro its usual $100 price down to $29.96 shipped, this is 25% off. It’s only the second time that we have seem a discount this steep, with today’s price cut also notably beating our previous mention by $4. It was last at this best-ever price back on Black Friday, which was the first and only other chance to lock-in the $30 sale price. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, and also take a closer look below.

Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances.

If you’re looking for some standalone lighting, we’re also tracking a collection of Philips Hue deals. Now live as part of a refurbished sale on Woot, you’ll be able to save on lights, standalone lamps, sync boxes, and tons of other gear starting from $16. That’s of course alongside everything else this weekend in our smart home guide.

Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug features: 

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Eve

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JBL’s Tour Pro 2 noise cancelling earbuds with on...
Google Pixel 8 has never sold for less with $159 discou...
Seagate’s official Starfield SE Game Drives retur...
LEGO reveals new 1,050-piece buildable R2-D2 set for St...
Satechi’s new USB-C Dual Dock Stand for MacBook with ...
Here’s a first look at LEGO’s new Tantive I...
EcoFlow DELTA Pro power station and solar panels up to ...
Sous Vide like a pro with Anova’s precision cooke...
Load more...
Show More Comments