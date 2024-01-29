Here’s an 85-inch PS5-ready Sony smart Google TV at the $1,098 Amazon low, more from $348

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterSony
Amazon low From $348

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on the 2023 model Sony 4K Ultra HD X77L Smart Google TVs. One of the highlights here has the giant 85-inch model down at $1,098 shipped. Regularly $1,400 at Best Buy, you’re looking at over $300 in savings and about $400 under the price it launched at last spring. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. While it might not be one of the brand’s higher-end 120Hz models, this is a whole lot of Sony TV for the price – we don’t often see 85-inch models from the big three TV brands in a price range like this. It also includes the PS5-exclusive picture enhancement features  – “auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.” More details and price drops on the other sizes down below. 

The Sony X77L also includes support for AirPlay 2 streaming alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands joined by three HDMI 2.1 inputs. And if the 85-inch model is a bit too large for your space, all of the sizes are now matching our previous mention, outside of the 75-inch variant that has now dropped an additional $100. 

There’s still time to land a new display before the Super Bowl next month and we have rounded up loads of notable deals from all of the major brands at this point. Alongside this offer on Samsung’s QN90C 85-inch mini-LED smart TV and TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED smart Google TV, you’ll want browse through our January collection of smart TV deals right here

Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV features:

Experience all your favorite content in lifelike 4K HDR picture quality, powered by the 4K Processor X1. All your HD content is upscaled to near-4K resolution resulting in sharp details and real-world colors. Google TV with Google assistant makes it easy to find your favorite movies and shows from all the top streaming apps. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ see first cash discounts, 128GB ...
Segway’s regularly $3,000 GT1 SuperScooter returns to...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Residual, Loco Looper...
Pokémon and the Wand Company team up to release new di...
Today’s best game deals: Red Dead Redemption on S...
Skip Apple’s Studio Display and save $600 on the ...
Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ...
Aqara’s U100 Smart Lock brings Apple Home Key acc...
Load more...
Show More Comments