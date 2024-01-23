TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED smart Google TV drops to $1,798 ($600 off), more

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, the smart TV deals are really starting to flood in from all of the major brands. This morning saw a notable LG OLED model go on sale with a bonus $200 gift card and you’ll find a whole lot more waiting in our recent roundup right here. But now we are focused on the 2023 model TCL QM8 mini-LED Google Smart TVs with various sizes now marked down with as much as $600 in savings at the ready. Starting from $898 shipped, you’ll want to head below for more details on these 120Hz, AirPlay 2 models while the price is right.

Delivering Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), the TCL QM8 series features mini-LED technology with 4K (2160p) resolutions. You’ll find various sizes marked down right now, from 65 inches up to the larger 85-inch model, with FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming action alongside built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. They also feature a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

While we have seen the 65-inch and 75-inch models go for less for a single day last year, the 85 incher has now returned to the Amazon all-time low:

Be sure to check out our recent Super Bowl smart TV roundup for deep deals from TCL, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Amazon, and Sony. Pricing kicks off from $120 shipped with up to $3,000 in savings to be had. But whatever you do, if there’s a giant 98-inch model in the cards for you, do not miss this gigantic price drop on this 2023 TCL 4K Smart Google TV right here.

TCL QM8 mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. MINI-LED ULTRA with up to 2300+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

