Samsung’s QN90C 85-inch mini-LED smart TV now $2,398 ($1,100 off), more from $448

We have loads of smart 4K TV deals waiting in our pre-Super Bowl roundup, and now it’s time to take a look at some deep deals on Samsung models. Alongside Amazon’s now live wide-ranging Samsung TV sale, it is now offering the Samsung 85-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD mini-LED Smart TV for $2,397.99 shipped. This model launched last year at $4,800 and now carries a regular price of $3,500 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $2,400. At $1,102 off, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. While you can still score the massive 2023 model 98-inch TCL smart 4K Google TV at just under $1,998 (up to $3,000 off), the Samsung QN90C delivers a higher-end viewing experience we will detail below.

The Samsung 85-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (other sizes on sale below as well) features 4K (2160p) across a 120Hz mini-LED panel with full array local dimming, anti-glare viewing angles, Dolby Atmos, and Neo Quantum HDR+. Alongside support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear and voice commands, it also brings FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) to your gaming setup as well as four HDMI 2.1 inputs and the Samsung Gaming Hub – “Gaming Hub is where gaming comes together–bringing the best of console games, streaming games, and more–all in one place.”

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon Samsung 4K smart TV sale right here for models starting from $448.

Then swing by our master Super Bowl smart TV roundup for deals from $120 and check out the latest from the brand’s home entertainment lineup we featured in our CES 2024 coverage.

Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD mini-LED Smart TV features:

Some TVs just have it. They make everything look good—even hard stuff like 4K upscaling, weird viewing angles and daytime sports. Among the gifted their talents still shine bright. But when it’s Samsung Neo QLED 4K we’re talking about, there’s no need to be jealous. Because—thanks to its brilliant picture, dynamic audio and stellar design—it’ll make you look good, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

