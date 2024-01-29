Harber London offers rare buy 2 get 20% off: Leather bags, MacBook covers, pouches, more

Harber London, maker of fine leather goods and tech accessories, has now kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale. Offering a solid 20% off your order with the purchase of any two items on the site, this is a notable chance to save some serious cash on its handcrafted goods. The brand very rarely offers straight up cash discounts, with today’s sale coming in par with the best we saw last year outside of a couple limited offers like the Black Friday event – it offered buy two get 30% off for a couple days last year before dropping it to 20%. We have become big fans of the Harber London gear and you can get more details down below.

Harber London Valentine’s Day sale – Buy Two Get 20% off

Harber London, for those unfamiliar, specializes in handcrafted leather goods made in Spain. Just about all of its MacBook bags, iPad cases, iPhone pouches, travel gear, and more are made from what it calls Signature Premium Full Grain Leather that developes a beautiful patina with age, as well as 100% wool felt.

After getting a chance to go hands-on with a number of items in its current collection, it’s hard not to recommend its gear to anyone with a penchant for handcrafted goods and an affinity for real leather. I, most recently, took a look at its leather desk mat and absolutely love it. The same goes for the brand’s sumptuous Leather Tech Dopp Kit and its M3 MacBook-ready leather and wool felt magnetic sleeve.

The brand also crafts pure leather pouches for iPhone 15 that can really elevate the carrying experience to a level you just don’t get with a traditional cover – here’s our hands-on review for those.

There’s no denying how pricey some of its accessories can be, but these are truly gorgeous pieces of kit that have had me impressed me around every corner. And deals don’t come around all too often, so it might be a good idea to capitalize on the buy two get 20% off promotion while you can – this can take hundreds of dollars of your order, depending on what you’re after.

This sale is live from now through February 15, 2024. No codes are needed, the discount will automatically be applied in the cart.

Magnetic Envelope Sleeve For MacBook features:

Charge-through system for MacBook.

Fits Most Popular Brands out there.

Dense & Soft protective Wool Felt Body.

Sizes available for all current MacBooks.

Scratch-free interior.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

Made with Full Grain leather.

100% Dense Wool Felt.

Fits MacBook Pro 16” & 14” (M3-2023), MacBook Air 15” (M2-2023) and previous models

