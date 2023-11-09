Tested: Harber London’s leather iPhone 15 covers are utterly gorgeous, if you’re into the sleeve vibes

After recently going hands-on with the brand’s gorgeous M3 MacBook-ready leather and wool felt magnetic sleeve as well as its luxurious leather backpacks, we thought it was time we gave the Harber London leather iPhone 15 sleeves a run for their money. Available in a range of styles and colors, Harber London has decided to side-step the usual case form-factor altogether, instead offering up a series premium leather sleeves for your latest Apple device to rest in. And as beautiful as they indeed are, the real question is whether or not that sleeve form-factor is going to work for your needs anyway. Head below for our hands-on review of the new Harber London leather iPhone 15 sleeves.

Hands-on with Harber London’s leather iPhone 15 sleeves

The Harber London iPhone 15 sleeves come in several shapes, sizes and color, and are all made from premium leather and 100% felt wool, or a combination of both. Pricing starts from $62 and all models are available for a range of Apple device, both new and old, right up to the latest iPhone 15 handsets.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Our thinnest design ever for smartphones.

Comfortable Pull Tab for easy access to your phone.

Back quick draw pocket for cards.

Keeps bulk to a minimum.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

Made with our Signature Premium Full Grain Leather

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well here we go again with the same story as usual when it comes to Harber London leather accessories, but thankfully it’s a good one. The Harber London leather iPhone 15 sleeves, and specifically the Slim Pull Sleeve Case I have been testing out for a couple weeks, are fantastic. That is, if you’re into this kind of thing.

You don’t see nearly as many folks using a sleeve as opposed to a more traditional case, or at least I don’t, so I would assume it’s a much less common choice among most folks. And that rings mostly true for myself, but I wanted to give it go.

There’s something about the idea of having to slide the iPhone out of the sleeve to even look at the display, never mind use it, that got me thinking.

I’m not typically the type to purposely put restraints of my daily tech use, I am a blogger after all, but I do like the idea of being more involved on a personal level when I’m out and about and perhaps a sleeve might accomodate this to some degree. Perhaps the idea of just knowing that I’ll have to physically pull the sleeve out and then pull the phone out to use it will force me to only do so when it’s truly necessary. And for the most part it worked.

Having said that, if you’re going to deal with this sort of a situation when it comes to a sleeve, it ought to be a gorgeous piece of leather and that’s exactly what the Harber London iPhone 15 sleeves are. Sliding the leather Harber sleeve out of my inside suit jacket pocket or otherwise has been a wonderful experience, even if it’s not something I’ll want to do everyday or when I’m just running errands or something.

The design here is just as nice the wonderfully supple leather it is made of. In the case of the Slim Pull Sleeve Case – all of the brand’s leather sleeves are made of the same high-end leather treatment – you’ll also find a nice card slot around back, effectively offering up a minimalist wallet solution for the night out, as well as a pull tab. A piece of leather extends from the bottom inside of the case and neatly shoots out the top on the outside so you can easily coax your device out completely hassle-free. When you replace the iPhone 15 back in the sleeve, the tab neatly falls back into place, sitting flush on the backside of the sleeve, and sits ready to be used once again.

I guess all of this is to say that this is a gorgeous sleeve and not a case. The only real downside would be for someone who just inherently won’t enjoy the sleeve experience altogether. But if you do, this one is absolutely gorgeous and puts many of the far more affordable options to shame in many ways (at the ones I have tried anyway). And if you’re looking for something special to carry your device in on special occasions from time-to-time, something to elevate your pocket computer experience from the usual case, the Harber London iPhone 15 leather sleeves are the best examples I have ever used.

